One person has been reported dead with another in critical condition in an accident involving a military vehicle at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The accident, according to reports, occurred on Monday morning at Avengo, a suburb of Bawku.

Two are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Vineyard Hospital where one was pronounced dead.

They were travelling in a registered vehicle with car number 20GA61.

Though the cause of the accident is not immediately known, Adom News‘ Reporter Halidas Dasmani reports it occurred not long after the family of one Mariama Dauda invoked curses on soldiers in the area.

This was on the back of the 42-year-old lactating mother’s alleged killing by some soldiers in the area as part of renewed clashes last week.