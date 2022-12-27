Fascinating sights and sounds from Frytol/Joy FM Party in the Park

As the festive season continues, the Frytol/Joy FM Party in the Park promised to serve its patrons with topmost entertainment and it achieved just that.

It was no ordinary Boxing Day as families trooped to the Aburi Botanical Gardens for the biggest outdoor event during the yuletide.

Those who came to spend quality time with their family achieved more than that and revellers who visited for socialisation could not hide their joy.

The annual event during the yuletide saw excited families move in with laughter and cheers amid greeting each other ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Afehyiapa.’

The energy here is heated.



We have so many surprises coming up.



Join us at the Aburi Gardens now.#JoyPIP pic.twitter.com/sqhjN5yPye — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) December 26, 2022

Organisers of the outdoor event promised to thrill patrons and thrilled they did with lots of fun activities, music and games.

Various games and activities for the whole family.#JoyPiP pic.twitter.com/NahIzImRl4 — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) December 26, 2022

Good music and renowned musicians also mesmerised patrons.

Artists including, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Fotocopy, Perez Music and Tsaqa amongst others graced the event to make the festive season a memorable one for patrons.

There were side attractions such as cooking competition, lime and spoon race, spin the wheel, and musical chairs.