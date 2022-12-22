A renewed ethnic clash at Bawku in the Upper East Region has claimed several lives including a 42-year-old lactating mother, Mariama Dauda.

The deceased was allegedly shot on Wednesday morning inside her house at Sabongari.

This brings to eight, the total number of persons killed since Sunday, 18th December 2022.

The husband of the deceased, Yakubu Dauda, in an interview with Adom News said he heard gunshots and rushed to find out what had happened.

He claimed he was, however, warned by the soldiers not to come out or else he would be shot dead too.

The soldiers, according to the distraught husband, justified their action with the explanation that they thought the wife was armed.

“I heard the gunshot at my doorstep immediately after my wife opened the door and shouted to find out what happened but I was warned by the soldiers in uniform not to attempt to come out or I will be shot dead too.

“But when I asked them why they opened gunfire inside my house, they said they thought my wife was holding a gun and so they shot her dead,” the heartbroken husband narrated.

The husband added the soldiers picked up the bullet shells and fled the scene after allegedly committing the heinous crime.

“They moved off but quickly came back and pickef up all the bullets and drove away. My wife was fixed on the floor in a pool of blood when I came out after the soldiers had left the house.

“My worry is that there were no gunfire exchanges between factions in the area and besides, we were in the rooms just that, my wife was to visit the washroom and met her untimely death,” he lamented.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the Quality Medical Centre mortuary.

The Assembly member for the area, Saani Yelkambe, said he received the report from the community members.