The Bawku township and its neighbouring communities have been plunged into darkness in the last 24 hours after gunmen destroyed a power utility infrastructure in the town.

According to NEDCO, the gunmen fired at one of the towers in the town leading to a conductor damage.

NEDCO said it cannot tell for the moment when the problem will be rectified and power restored, however, it assured residents of the affected areas that its technicians were working around the clock to fix the damage.

An unconfirmed number of people were reported killed on Sunday while others sustained various degrees of injuries in a renewed chieftaincy clash at Bawku.

The Ghana News Agency reports that the violence erupted after the alleged killing of an old man and his son at Natinga on Saturday.

The old man was shot dead at his home while his son died later on Sunday. This led to sporadic shooting within the Bawku township leading to casualties.

Some houses were also burnt.

JoyNews understands that there is currently an ongoing meeting at the regional and municipal levels over the matter.

Security and defence forces have restored calm and currently patrolling the area to ensure peace.

Bawku township for months now has experienced renewed curfews by the Ministry of Interior and Defence due to the restart of the conflict in November 2021.

The Upper East Regional Security Council further placed a ban on the wearing of smocks, riding of motorbikes and operation of tricycles in the community.

In October 2022, the REGSEC temporarily lifted the ban on the operations of tricycles after residents continuously lamented the lack of transportation to workplaces.