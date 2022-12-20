Ethan Mbappe, the 15-year-old brother of French superstar Kylian, has made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain.

The teenage midfielder came on as a half-time substitute in a mid-season friendly against Paris FC, replacing Fabian Ruiz in a 2-1 victory.

It was a relatively inexperienced PSG side, with stars such as Lionel Messi and the elder Mbappe still away on World Cup duty.

Ethan Mbappé with PSG in the summer of 2021

Credit: Imago

Manager Christophe Galtier included the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Renato Sanches and Sergio Rico in his side as he took the opportunity to provide his younger stars with some valuable minutes.

Ethan Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 at the same time as his older brother and signed a three-year contract in 2021, making his debut for the French under-16 side later that same year.

After making his debut for the senior side, Mbappe posted on Instagram that he was “very excited to have made my debut in the pros.”

How successful the 15-year-old ends up being remains to be seen, but if he can deliver even a fraction of his older brother’s success, the higher-ups at PSG will be very happy indeed.