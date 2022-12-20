The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has revealed more than six persons die everyday through road crashes in Ghana.

The Acting Director General, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng said though 2022 has seen 18% reduction of fatalities as against 2021, more has to be done if all put their shoulders to the wheel.

He announced this in Parliament, during a New Legislative Instrument (LI) workshop with the Parliamentary Press Corps.

The Senior Manager at the Department of Research Monitoring and Evaluation, Hannatu Andulai, explained that since the inception of motorbikes, the number of fatalities have gone up.

She added that there are more than 2,500 people who lose their lives annually and this can be curbed if drivers will do the right things on the roads, stressing, safety was key.

Per the LI, all transport operators, institutions, individuals with commercial fleets, mechanics and vulganisers will be required to register with the NSRA.

