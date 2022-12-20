Spokesperson for the campaign team of the former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has eulogised the immediate past Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo following his defeat.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Mr Agbana noted that though he was the spokesperson for Mr Asiedu Nketia, there is no way he would speak ill of Mr Ofosu-Ampofo as his stature in the NDC is very instrumental.

“Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo is a very important figure in the NDC and there is no way we can move forward in 2024 without people like Ofosu-Ampofo with his contributions, ideas, experiences and total commitment should not be taken for granted.

“I am still like a son to former Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo and all the people that work around him,” he said.

To the deputy national youth organizer, there was a decision and a choice to be made that day and people should be encouraged to have a choice and defend their choices because we are in a democratic era.

“It is an internal contest, choices have to be made. The fact that I chose Asiedu Nketia, doesn’t mean I have hatred for Ofosu-Ampofo. These are two giants in our party and we just have to make a choice in the interest of our party,” he urged.

Mr Nketia snatched Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s seat at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

After 17 years of serving the NDC, General Mosquito secured 5,574 votes representing 65.17 percent to win in a landslide victory.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo also obtained 2,892 votes representing 33.81 percent losing his seat to Mr Nketia.

