Immediate past Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has congratulated the newly elected national executives on their victory.

He has also admonished party supporters to appreciate the victory as a prelude to their battle in the election 2024.

In a statement, he prayed that supporters quickly recover from their individual pain and dented reputation to restore public morality so they [NDC] can join forces to soldier on.

“While this elections needlessly witnessed the worse form of inner vilification, personal attacks and public injury to the hard-won reputation of our Party through various means of public spaces and on social media platforms, this insensitivity would inadvertently affect our restitution, unity and cohesion needed to engender the collective prosecution of our agenda for victory 2024,” he said.

Though his hope of leading the party to victory in 2024 was dashed, he has pledged his commitment to work harder with the new executives.

“I re-dedicate myself to the bigger task of working for victory 2024 and pledge my unalloyed commitment to work even harder for the party together with the elected National officers, and the rank and file of our great party to achieve our ultimate goal of regaining power from the NPP in 2024,” he assured.

Former General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia snatched Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s seat at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

After 17 years of serving the NDC, General Mosquito secured 5,574 representing 65.17 percent to win in a landslide victory.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo also obtained 2,892 votes representing 33.81 percent losing his seat to Nketia.