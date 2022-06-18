Road traffic accidents for the first half of 2022 have seen a four percent decline as compared to the same period in 2021.

The success is attributed to intensified sensitisation and media advocacy campaigns.

The Multimedia Group, especially JoyNews has been spearheading safety campaigns in its bid to reduce the carnages on our roads.

Data from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) show that from January to May 2022, a number of 6,472 cases of road traffic accidents were reported while 6,789 of these were recorded within the same period in 2021.

According to the NRSA, the country has witnessed a decline of 4.67 percent in road traffic accidents in 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.

The figures also indicate that the number of persons killed in road traffic accidents from January to May this year has reduced by 8.8 percent as compared to last year. A total of 1,140 persons were killed in road traffic accidents from January to May this year while 1,250 persons were killed within the same period last year.

The number of injured persons within the period under review also decreased by 4.98 percent as the Authority recorded 6,620 injured cases this year compared to 6,967 injured cases in 2021.

Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng said such campaigns have contributed hugely to successes recorded so far.

“We are not relenting at all on our stay alive campaign, we continue to engage the media and I must say that the media accept our gratitude and commendation for your good support, especially the Multimedia who also initiated this whole arrive alive campaign, followed by the stay alive campaign and from our support and all support of Ghanaians, this is where we are,” he said.

The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest number of crashes within the first quarter of this year, followed by the Ashanti Region, Eastern and Central Regions.

While the Greater Accra Region contributed 42 percent to the number of crashes recorded from January to May this year, the Ashanti Region contributed 23 percent, 10 percent and 6 percent respectively for the Eastern and Central Regions.