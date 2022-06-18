Parts of the Volta Region will on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, experience a power outage from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has explained the development is to pave way for planned maintenance work by the Ghana Grid Company at the Asiekpe Bult Supply Point.

ECG, in a statement, noted the affected areas will include; Denu, Aflao, Dzodze, Sogakope, Keta, Akatsi, Ho and Kpeve among others.

The outfit has since apologised for any convenience the outage will cause.

