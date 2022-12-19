Seven people have been killed at Bawku in the Upper East Region following renewed ethnic disturbances between Kusasis and Mamprusis.

Adom News sources indicate that an alleged killing of an old man at Natinga on Saturday, December 17, 2022, resulted in sporadic gunshots leaving five persons dead.

The spillover of gunshots on Sunday, December 18, 2022, resulted in the death of two persons bringing the death toll to seven.

However, a young man in his twenties who was injured in the process is currently receiving treatment at Quality Medical Centre, Bawku.

Residents are, thus, living in fear and compelled to stay indoors bringing economic activities to a halt.

According to a source, it is unclear what triggered Sunday’s disturbances but police have commenced investigations into the matter.

The Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, assured that the police were working tirelessly to fish out the culprits and restore calm.