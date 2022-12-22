Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has confirmed that the country spent $5.1 million at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage with three points after three games played.

The Black Stars recorded a win and two defeats at the tournament.

According to the sector minister, the ministry’s prudent management of resources and negotiation of a qualification bonus resulted in the saved funds.

On the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, December 21, 2022, Mustapha Ussif said, “Our estimated budget at the group stage was $8.1 million.

“Out of this estimated budget Mr Speaker, our total expenditure for the group stage participation amounted to $5,171, 840.

“These expenditures covered appearance free, per diem, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics, and hospitality.

“Mr Speaker the reason for the surplus of $3 million after our exit from the group stage is the result of the ministry’s prudent management of resources as well as the ministry’s decision to negotiate on qualification bonus for the next round instead of paying winning bonuses per match.

“What this means is that in spite of our black stars defeating South Korea in our second group match we did not pay any winning bonus for that game”.

Meanwhile, Ghana will get a total of $10.5 million from FIFA for participating in the tournament with $1.5 already disbursed for preparations prior to the tournament.

The remaining $9 million from FIFA is the prize money for exiting the group stage.

Ghana sent a budget of $16 million to the 2006 World Cup in Germany, which increased to $19 million for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and $9 million dollars for the 2014 World Cup.