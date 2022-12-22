Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Anyimah a.k.a Ellembele K.K, has said the executives of the NPP are not fit to meet the newly elected executive members of the NDC.

“The NDC brought John Boadu and he couldn’t handle us, now you have brought Justin Kodua who is also not fit. As for the men, they have, but their men are all area boys. Their men have turned into area boys and its even reflecting in the mess we are seeing in this economy.

“When it comes to elections, we all know our current general secretary; Fifi Kwetey is a firebrand and an institution on its own. He was very instrumental in the last elections. Asiedu Nketia, Joseph Yamin are all solid and ready for victory in 2024,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

At the NDC’s 10th Delegates Congress on Saturday, former General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, alias General Mosquito, was elected National Chairman.

He beat incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and two others in a keenly contested election held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Other executives elected were former Ketu South MP, Fifi Kwetey Fiavi who beat Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah and former Deputy Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otukonor to emerge winners in the General Secretary race.

Ellembele K.K added President Nana Akufo-Addo and his head of the economic management team had failed to make pragmatic decisions aimed at salvaging Ghana’s fragile economy.