Lepers pray for Bawumia’s late mother

Lepers at the Weija Leprosarium have sympathised with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the loss of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Hajia Bawumia passed away on Monday in Accra, and in an emotional tribute to her, lepers at the Weija Leprosarium observed prayers for her on Monday night.

The prayer session was led by Father Andrews Campbell, Head of the Weija Leprosarium and retired Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Dr Bawumia and his family have over the years, made the lepers part of their family by extending tremendous financial and material support to them, and other lepers across the country.

In addition to the support he offers them, the Vice President and his family often invite the lepers to their home to celebrate during festive seasons.

The lepers’ remarkable gesture to the late Hajia Bawumia, is surely a fitting way of commiserating with their friend, the Vice President, as he mourns the loss of his beloved mother.