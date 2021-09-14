Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, has thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the general public in his farewell message.

The former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC boss was dismissed by the GFA on Monday, after series of poor results in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games played.

Ghana opened their qualifiers with a home win over Ethiopia but lost to South Africa in their second Group G game at the FNB Stadium.

In his first message since his dismissal, CK Akonnor thanked President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve and wished the team well in their future endeavours.

“I’m grateful to H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Sports Ministry, my former boss Kwesi Appiah, the leadership of the GFA, colleagues I worked with, players and Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve. Wishing the team all the best.

“Thank you Ghana,” he wrote on social media.

The Black Stars will take on Zimbabwe in the next round of games in October 2021.

Akonnor lasted 21 months in charge of the Black Stars, winning just four of his 10 games as Head Coach, with three draws and three defeats.

The Executive Council has formed a three-member committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr Randy Abbey to find a head coach and assistant coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours.