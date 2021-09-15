The Glorious Word Power Ministries International has apologised for the attacks on some journalists by followers of the Head Pastor, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah at the Accra Circuit Court on Monday.

The apology comes on the back of a call by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for swift action against the attackers.

The journalists were at the court where the man of God was arraigned over threats to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, also known as, Nana Agradaa.

Despite showing their ID cards, bearing their names, and the media houses they worked with, they were denied entry.

But the church, in a statement, condemned the act, saying the attack was not sanctioned and it does not support any form of violence.

“The church would like to render an unqualified apology to all affected journalists, media houses, and the GJA.

“We plead with the affected media organisations and journalists to kindly accept our apology,” part of the statement read.

The church has also pledged its support to the media in the discharge of its duties.

“We acknowledge the key role the media plays in our society and as such we pledge our full cooperation and support in ensuring that this incident does not repeat,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Police administration has also apologised for the incident.

