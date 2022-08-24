The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has opened up on a rare childhood experience with angels.

According to the renowned man of God, he used to play with angels while growing up but had no idea about their identity.

“God called me at a young age while I was staying with my mother at Asafo and I used to see angels even though I didn’t know who they were because they have spiritual bodies. They used to touch my head and play with me,” he disclosed in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Owusu Bempah recounted there were times he would wake up from his sleep to ask his mum if she saw the angels but will only be told to return to sleep.

The experience, he said, was not a one-off thing stating about seven angels visited their home at Asafo during his childhood days.

“One day at Asafo, A22, I saw seven angels come to our home and to date I see angels when I’m doing the work of God so I get surprised when people say there is no God,” he added.