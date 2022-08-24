A Tanzanian government employee has been sacked for opposing the introduction of charges for mobile money transfers on social media.

Jonas Afumwisye, a regional manager for Tanzania Railways Corporation, confirmed that he has received a dismissal letter and would appeal to the Public Service Commission, the Citizen newspaper reports.

The letter stated that he had gone against the Public Service Act of 2003.

It’s unclear which app the official used as the dismissal letter just referred to social media.

Mr Afumwisye is also accused of opposing the government’s vaccination efforts and defaming President Samia Suluhu in his social media posts.

Trade union boss Tumaini Nyamhokya said they oppose the dismissal of the worker because he had a right to express his opinion, the Citizen newspaper reports.

Under the previous President, John Magufuli, Tanzania had been criticised for cracking down on government critics.