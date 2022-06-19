Veteran broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah aka KKD has opened up on horrifying experiences on the Accra-Tema Motorway that almost claimed his life.

According to him, an armed robber once shot at his car in an attempt to stop him midway through his journey.

However, he managed to exhibit an act of bravery and hit the robber to disarm him.

He subsequently drove to the Tema Police Station to report the incident.

In a video on social media in which he detailed his experiences, he claimed the police wanted to impound his car instead of tracing and arresting the suspect.

Fast forward, another incident he said occurred in March 2022, when he had a flat tyre and parked to change it.

Just when he was on it, a motor rider passing by in an attempt to distract him informed him someone was behind him and before he knew it, stones were being pelted at him.

“So stones were thrown, one hit my left thumb, one nearly hit my head I ducked. I got my key out, forgot to lock the car and moved away for safety.

“By the time the things calmed down, I moved back to my car, my iPhone was gone, money in my wallet is gone, shoes I was bringing my sister, documents and my walking cane is gone, ” he recounted.

KKD further queried the government’s commitment to fixing the potholes on the motorway and also expressed worry over the absence of police patrol teams on the stretch.

Watch the video above for more: