Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has confirmed the death of a middle-aged male passenger at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The passenger, according to GACL, arrived onboard United Airlines on Friday, June 17, 2022, from Dulles International Airport Washington.

GACL in a statement indicated this was at approximately 10:20 am in the company of a relative and the passenger reportedly complained of tiredness and had difficulty in breathing.

“He was subsequently offered a wheelchair by the Ground Handler but became unconscious at the arrival hall and received medical attention but was unresponsive,” the statement read in portions,

The statement added he was conveyed to the airport clinic for further attention and he subsequently passed on.

“In line with protocols, the Airport District Police station was immediately informed,” it noted.

Meanwhile, the outfit says it has commenced an investigation into the incident as management extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

