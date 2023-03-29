A Kenyan lawmaker has died while receiving treatment at a hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident in the capital, Nairobi.

Kullow Maalim Hassan was a second-term MP for Banisa constituency in north-eastern Kenya.

His family told local outlets that the MP was hit on Saturday by a speeding motorcycle rider. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday night.

Lawmakers have been paying tributes to their colleague on social media.

“Maalim was a dedicated and committed public servant,” said Kimani Ichung’wah, the majority leader in parliament.

“Kulow was a good person and particularly dedicated to his oversight as well as other parliamentary duties,” said Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.