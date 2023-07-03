The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has donated a new Mitsubishi pickup to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to support the 2024 presidential campaign of the Vice President.

Dr Bawumia is highly tipped to emerge as the next flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 elections, and with campaign activities intensifying, Farouk Aliu Mahama, who has openly declared support for Dr Bawumia, says he is backing his support with the donation of the high-performing vehicle for his campaign.

The vehicle is to support operational activities of the Bawumia 2024 campaign in the Eastern Corridor of the country, which includes the Yendi, Bimbila, Zabzugu, Wulensi and Kpandai constituencies, among others.

The Yendi MP has already branded the vehicle, topping it with pictures of Dr Bawumia and a campaign slogan, Next To Lead boldly written on the car.

Mr Mahama is a formidable parliamentarian, having turned the Yendi constituency into a fortress of the NPP by winning the last two elections by emphatic margins.

He has vowed to use his influence, together with other MPs to support and ensure a decisive victory for Dr Bawumia in the upcoming NPP primary.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia is scheduled to go before the vetting committee of the party today.