Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has given folks relationship cravings as a video of him bonding with his wife impresses folks.

Stonebwoy and Louisa Ansong Satekla had a good time at one of Ghana’s luxurious beaches as Stonebwoy teaches her how to ride a motorcycle.

The musician said he was teaching her a tougher lifestyle. He guided her on how to operate the motorcycle.

Louisa was all smiles as she receives the lessons from her husband.

She got praised from Stonebwoy, who excitedly cheered her on when she moved the bike.

The adorable footage made rounds on social media and got folks praising Stonebwoy and Louisa.