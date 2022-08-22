The contestants of Adom TV’s educative fashion show, Adepam, are giving other designers a run for their money with breathtaking custom-made styles.

The competition, which is currently in its fifth week, has become tough, forcing contestants to unleash their A-game.

The task for the week was a Mother of the Bride outfit that required contestants to crack their brains and unearth their inner creativity.

The styles were expected to be unique, exaggerative and a stand-out piece that complements the shape and tone of the respective models.

The remaining 10 contestants did not fall short and the audiences and judges were over the roof with excitment.

Check out the designs below:

Gabby

Adepam Season 2 Week 5 (Gabby)

Emma

Adepam Season 2 Week 5 (Emma)

Philip

Adepam Season 2 Week 5 (Philip)

KBaw

Adepam Season 2 Week 5 (KBaw)

Ahmed

Adepam Season 2 Week 5 (Ahmed)

Dzifa

Adepam Season 2 Week 5 (Dzifa)

Richie

Adepam Season 2 Week 5 (Richie)

Vidash

Adepam Season 2 Week 5 (Vidash)

Portia

Adepam Season 2 Week 5 (Portia)

Grace