Kumasi Asante Kotoko has appointed Burkinabe trainer, Seydou Zerbo, as the club’s new head coach ahead of the new Ghana football season.

The former Stallions coach has signed a one-year contract with an option for a further 12 months with the Reds.

He replaces Prosper Nartey Ogum, who left the club last week following a successful 11 months in charge.

We are delighted to Announce Burkinabè trainer,



𝑺𝑬𝒀𝑫𝑶𝑼 “K R O L“ 𝒁𝑬𝑹𝑩𝑶 🔥🔥🔥



as our new Head Coach for one season with an option for a further year.



𝑾𝑬𝑳𝑪𝑶𝑴𝑬 𝑻𝑶 𝑲𝑼𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑰#AKSC #WELCOMEZERBO pic.twitter.com/0C0SseqqBf — Asante Kotoko SC – 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 21, 2022

The 59-year-old’s last job was in charge of the Burkina Faso team at the 2020 CHAN tournament in Cameroon, where the team failed to progress from the group stages.

Zerbo’s first task will be to help the Porcupine Warriors navigate the preliminary round qualifiers of the CAF Champions League against Burkina Faso’s Rail Club du Kadiogo, the club he started his coaching career in 2013.

Asante Kotoko will also open their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season with a home game against newbies Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.