Joe Abu Salam has slammed Hearts of Oak, insisting he regrets making a deal to give his player, Konadu Yiadom to the club ahead of the new football season.

Konadu last week completed his move to the Phobian Club.

However, the agent of Konadu, Joe Abu Salam claims that Asante Kotoko were willing to pay any amount for the talented centre-back, but he chose the Phobians instead, and he now regrets his decision.

Speaking on Asempa FM, the football administrator and player agent denied that Hearts of Oak had completed a three-year deal for the defender, claiming that no agreement had been reached because the Phobians lacked funds.

“I regret not giving Konadu Yoiadom to Asante Kotoko,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Everything shows I made a mistake. I really regret and should have taken the money from Asante Kotoko. [Kotoko Chief Execuitve] Nana Yaw even told me Hearts of Oak have no money to pay the boy,” he added.

The 22-year-old had a fantastic season with the Academy Boys, appearing in almost every match and scoring one goal.

Hearts of Oak will represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup in the 2022/23 season.

The MTN FA Cup winners will also begin their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League with an away game against Aduana Stars.