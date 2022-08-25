Ghana is recording an upsurge in cases of human trafficking, according to data available to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Records show the number of cases shot up from 587 in 2020 to 831 in 2021, indicating an increase of 244.

Despite efforts by the law enforcement agencies and other advocacy groups, figures keep rising.

The Gender Ministry says the trend is worrying and poses a threat to national security.

The Ministry and its partners are, therefore, embarking on series of training programmes to combat the modus operandi of perpetrators.

Minister-designate for the Gender, Children and Social Protection Lariba Zuweira Abudu, says many Ghanaian children are trafficked from their home villages to work in the fishing industry.

Living in deplorable conditions and working long hours every day, these children are exploited by fishermen desperate to feed their families.

The Minister says under the Expertise France Project, over 375 officers have received advanced levels of training to deal with the challenge.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has also received training on victims’ identification and counter-trafficking to ensure the airports are secured and victims are rescued in time.

At a three-day capacity building on human trafficking and irregular migration in Ashanti Region, the minister applauded the security agencies for their swift response in rescuing some Nigerians who were trafficked to Ghana.

Through the effort of the Ministry, the victims have been sent back to Nigeria whilst the offenders are facing the law.

Currently, cases under investigations have increased from 87 in 2020 to 108 in 2021, while prosecution cases increased from 13 in 2020 to 22 in 2021.

Lariba Zuweira Abudu says the engagement will give room for the security agencies to stay abreast with new techniques to fight the canker.

She is emphatic that continuous training will acquaint the security agencies to secure Ghana’s lands and borders.

The Minister appreciated the support of the European Union and Expertise France.