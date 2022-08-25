The Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ has explained his inability to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Thursday.

According to him, he failed to show up because he has been banished from entering the Manhyia Palace.

Mr. Akwasi Addai said this in an interview on Joy FM‘s Top Story.

“I did not go because I have been banished from Manhyia Palace and traditional instructions have to be respected,” he said.

He added that “this is a spiritual matter, it is not as physical as you may term them. I have been banished, a sheep has been slaughtered, a slur has been cast on my personality, it is not a joke so if I step there, anybody can come after me that I have disrespected the elders and come to the palace where I have been banished and kill me,” he said.

Mr. Addai asked the Kumasi Traditional Council to terminate the banishment before he can go before them and render his apology and also pay for his wrongs.

When asked if that means he admits he was wrong, he replied in the negative.

According to him, the Kumasi Traditional Council would “have to start the whole process again” insisting he does not know where he went wrong.

“They have to terminate the banishment first before I can appear before them. Then it is just like a court, they will tell you ABCD is not pleasant to us, so retract them and apologise. So I don’t know now where I went wrong,” he added.

Mr. Addai’s banishment is in connection with comments he made on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, where he unequivocally criticised the chiefs for failing to help end the galamsey menace.

He was also accused of inciting the youth to rise up and demonstrate against chiefs if they fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.

The chiefs in this regard considered the words of Odike as disrespectful and slaughtered a ram in a traditional rite to prevail on the gods to help resist any rebellion against the Asante Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Kumasi Traditional Council has requested that Oyerepa FM, a radio station situated in Kumasi, stops broadcasting on Friday, August 26, until further notice.

The Council’s Acting President, Baffuor Amankwatia VI, who is the Bantamahene, made the announcement when a team from Oyerepa FM and TV appeared before the Traditional Council to offer an apology over remarks made by Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ against Manhyia on their network.