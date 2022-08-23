The Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’, has declared his readiness to face off with the chiefs of Kumasi.

The UPP leader said he is unfazed by the attack on his office on Monday. As such, he is ready to engage them in a battle.

“People who are after my life, how can I apologise to them? They want to kill me so why should I go on my knees and beg them? That portion is past and gone. No reconciliation. The battle lines have been drawn. I have to take good care of myself and see how the Police will assist me in terms of security,” he said.

The businessman turned politician recently incurred the wrath of Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for his comments on the role of chiefs in illegal mining.

Speaking on a Kumasi-based radio station, he criticised the chiefs for failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace.

He, therefore, charged the youth to rise up and demonstrate against chiefs if the traditional rulers fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.

But his comment was described as distasteful and unsubstantiated, meant to dent the image of Manhyia.

In an interview with JoyNews on Monday, he said the attack on his office by the taskforce from Manhyia Palace is a vindication of his stance against the chiefs.

When asked if he is afraid for his life, he said: “Physically yes, I am traumatised. But God is with me.”

