Kenya’s electoral body has revealed that there was an attempt to attack its personnel who were preparing responses to presidential election petitions.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said “an organised group of goons wielding crude weapons” was repulsed by security at the premise.

Nine election petitions including one by opposition leader Raila Odinga were filed at the Supreme Court on Monday and will be determined within 14 days.

The IEBC is a respondent in all the election petitions.

The body is mandated to conduct general election in the country and its declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as president-elect after the 9 August elections is being challenged in court.

