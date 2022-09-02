Kenya’s Supreme Court concluded the presidential petition hearings on Thursday.

Lawyers representing the electoral commission and President-elect William Ruto challenged the petition by presidential candidate Raila Odinga and six others seeking to overturn the results of the 9 August election.

The legal teams urged the court to dismiss pleas made by Mr Odinga and others saying they lacked merit because they had not tabled evidence to support their claims.

They challenged the petitioners to provide proof to demonstrate that the results transmission system was compromised.

The court was told that the allegations made about the dispute between the commissioners and the chairperson were merely sensational and do not warrant a nullification of the election outcome.

They accused petitioners of engineering a constitutional crisis to achieve their political objectives.

Lawyers will respond to questions and clarifications sought by the seven-judge bench on Friday.

The judges will then write the judgement over the weekend and deliver the ruling on Monday.

READ MORE: