Gabriel made up for a horrible error to score the winner against Fulham and maintain leaders Arsenal’s winning start to the Premier League season.

The defender lost possession on the edge of his own box to allow Aleksandar Mitrovic to put Fulham ahead.

But after Martin Odegaard equalised with a deflected strike, Gabriel redeemed himself with a scrambled finish from close range in the 85th minute.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale then made a crucial save to deny Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah an equaliser in added time.

Victory ensured Arsenal kept up their 100% start to the season and stayed top of the table, despite being frustrated for large parts by the visitors.

Mikel Arteta’s side controlled possession and had numerous chances, with Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all coming close before Mitrovic stunned the Gunners with the opener.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah added much-needed energy for Arsenal when he was introduced shortly after Arteta’s side fell behind and after the impressive Odegaard’s equaliser, Gabriel thumped the ball home after a scramble following a corner.

The result ends Fulham’s impressive unbeaten start to their return to the top flight while Arsenal strengthen their credentials as a growing force under Arteta.