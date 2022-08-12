Ambassador of France to Ghana, H.E. Anne Sophie Ave, has been enstooled as Development Queen mother of Osu in Accra.

Madam Ave will serve under the stool name, Naa Norley Owaa Oman I.

She was enstooled by the Osu Mantse, His Royal Majesty Noste Nii Nartey Owuo and the Council of Chiefs and people of Osu on Wednesday.

This was at a time she paid a courtesy call to announce her departure from Ghana.

The Ambassador described the installation as an immense honour, stating it is the third time in Ghana.

Madam Ave, who has been serving in Ghana since 2018, will bring her duties to an end in August 2022.

She indicated the end of her tenure does not mean a halt in travelling to Ghana, stating she will forever cherish the memories and experiences gathered.