SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 1 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 12 to Monday 15 August 2022.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture sees Real Madrid begin the defence of their title with a trip to Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos (also known as the Power Horse Stadium) to face newly-promoted Almeria on Sunday night.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has already identified Barcelona as likely title rivals this season, and has urged his team not to rest on their laurels after a brilliant 2021-22 season in which they captured both La Liga and UEFA Champions League crowns.

“In football, I’m not surprised at all,” said the Italian tactician. “Barca are building a fantastic team, but I’m interested in my team. You always have to respect Barca.”

Barcelona’s continuing evolution under manager Xavi Hernandez, which has seen them bring in Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde, will have its first competitive test when they face Rayo Vallecano at home on Saturday night.

“I want to have two starting players for every position,” said Xavi. “That is a good problem to have. Last year, we had a small squad. We’re happy to have a more complete squad now.”

Another team to watch this season is Sevilla, who couldn’t quite challenge for the title last season, but remain a resourceful and ambitious club. Los Nervionenses will open the new La Liga season with a clash away to Osasuna on Friday night.

“We have to draw conclusions from our pre-season, we have had some tough games, but we were able to learn lessons that will be important for the start of the season,” said manager Julen Lopetegui.

The opening round also features Villarreal away to Real Valladolid, Valencia at home to Girona, Athletic Bilbao welcoming Mallorca to the Basque region, and Atletico Madrid with a derby clash away to Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Monday evening.

La Liga broadcast details, 12-15 August 2022

All times CAT

Friday 12 August

21:00: Osasuna v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 13 August

17:00: Celta Vigo v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:00: Real Valladolid v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 14 August

17:30: Cadiz v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Valencia v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Almeria v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 15 August