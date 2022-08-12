The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project has dismissed reports of some members resigning.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Board, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, the reports are false and must be disregarded as they are committed to their mandate.

“No cathedral member has resigned or is ready to resign. We are even stronger now and resolute that this cathedral will be built at all costs,” he affirmed at a press briefing.

The founder of Power Chapel Worldwide stressed they have been transparent about its membership.

He cited the General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensah Otabil, who resigned in 2019, due to his unwillingness to register to be part of the Board of Trustees.

“We were not ashamed. We came publicly to say it. We should have taken his name from our website, but we were so much into so many things,” he added.

The man of God, however, noted despite Dr Otabil‘s resignation, he remains actively interested in the project and continues to engage them.

“There is not a single cathedral member who has resigned. Even Dr Mensa Otabil, up till today, is always on phone with us, encouraging us, bringing suggestions and telling us what should be done,” he revealed.