The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will soon appoint deputies and various committee members.

General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

According to him, they have some proposals on the table and are working on them for National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council to accept before the names are approved.

“Appointments of our deputies are in the pipeline and from next week we will mention the names after NEC, steering committee and national council have approved the proposed names.

“For the appointive positions, General Secretary has two deputies, the National Organiser has two deputies, national youth organiser has two deputies, NASARA has two deputies and women organiser has two deputies and we have director’s appointment at the party headquarters,” he explained.

He added: “We also have committees and the national council is the one to give approval and NEC will also establish other positions and so we are working tirelessly to ensure that everything is under control.”

