The Executive Director of the National Cathedral project has refuted reports that Dr. Mensa Otabil, one of the Members of its Board of Trustees resigned from the Board due to illegalities.

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah in a statement on Friday explained that prior to the registration of the members of the Board of Trustees in 2019, Dr. Otabil opted out since, “he could not give the needed attention to the project.”

He stressed that the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church has not been a member of the Board of Trustees since 2019, due to his unwillingness to register to be part of the Board of Trustees.

“So, Dr. Mensa Otabil did not resign from the Board as being alleged, but excused himself at the point of registration of the Directors in July, 2019. For the avoidance of all doubt, Dr. Otabil has not been a member of the Board of Trustees since July, 2019,” part the statement reads.

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, however, noted that Dr. Mensa Otabil, “nonetheless remains actively interested in the project and continues to share his views on strategy with the Secretariat.”

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that Dr. Mensa Otabil had resigned from the Board of Trustees.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe, Mr. Ablakwa asserted that the resignation was due to the illegality being perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government with respect to the project.

“There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm to you that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr Mensa Otabil is no longer with them.

“The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his intention was, but he has given indication that all is not well,” he told host Emefa Apawu on Sunday, June 12.

Subsequently, JoyNews’ checks on the National Cathedral’s website indicated that membership of the Board of Trustees had been updated to reflect the exit of Dr. Mensa Otabil, the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

Checks on the National Cathedral’s website as of Wednesday, June 15, confirmed he is no longer part of the Trustees.

However, the statement issued by the Executive Director for the Cathedral explained that “the continuous use of his [Dr. Mensa Otabil] name and pictures on the websites and publications was an administrative lapse by the Secretariat.”