It was a dream come true for French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, when award-winning Highlife artiste Kuami Eugene paid her a courtesy call.

In the same nature Chance the Rapper’s manifestation of meeting Sarkodie was granted, Madam Sophie’s tweet, revealing her wish to meet Kuami Eugene, also yielded positive results.

It worked for @chancetherapper when he complained about not having @sarkodie yet. Will it work for me?

"I have done everything in Ghana except meet @KuamiEugene " 🤔🤔🤔 — Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé (@annesophieave) January 27, 2022

Eugene capitalized on her wish to surprise her by showing up at her residence to have a bash ahead of his birthday on February 1.

After their pleasantries and her longing hug, Madam Sophie did not waste time, but went ahead to have a laughter-filled conversation with Eugene, who she said is one of her favourite artistes.

Kuami Eugene (left) and French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé Source: Instagram

She was also fortunate to have been taught some contemporary Ghanaian dance moves.

Her excitement was doubled when the Rockstar gifted her a beaded necklace and matching bracelet.

She summed up her heartfelt emotions in a caption she wrote on Instagram:

“How would YOU feel if you met one of your favourite artist, get to celebrate his 25th birthday, get spoilt with a beautiful gift, learn the dance moves of his new song Fire Fire and discover in avant première the music video ? It made my day! I mean my week! My month! It was an amazing moment! @kuamieugene is an extraordinary personality as well as an incredible artiste, he is an inspiration for the Youth

Ghana 🇬🇭 to the world.”

Additionally, she has flooded her timeline with snippets of the visits to indicate the honour that has been bestowed upon her.