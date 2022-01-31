Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has disclosed how his encounter with Gabby Otchere-Darko on a live television show pushed him to become a lawyer.

In an interview on Hitz 1039 FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Mr George said he was a co-pundit on a show with the leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party in 2010.

He explained that, during the show, he quoted the constitution to buttress his point but Gabby attacked his intelligence, saying Mr George had no degree in law.

According to Mr George he was pained by the statement to the extent that he picked up forms to enroll into a law school the following month.

Mr George said he loved competition and Gabby’s painful words about him motivated him to get his law degree among others he is yet to work on.

In 2010 I was on Good Morning Ghana with Gabby. He said something that really pained me and I am grateful he did. I was quoting the law on the show and I knew what I said was right and sensible but Gabby waited until the last hour to say I am not a lawyer and I do not have a degree so I don’t know the law.

The next month I enrolled in law school and had an LLB from the University of London and as we speak I am almost done with my LLM, I’ve completed my LBC… I like challenges and that is the kind of person I am. It’s the story of grace, he said.

MORE: