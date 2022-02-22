The French Ambassador, Anne Sophie-Avé, together with her manager and team were in Kumasi and some parts of the Bono Region as part of her ‘Meet and Connect” initiative.

According to her, the initiative was propelled by the hospitality exhibited by Ghanaians to her after her appointment into office.

Speaking to her, she said, as a result of this kind gesture from Ghanaians, “I decided to embark on a ‘Thank You’ tour to show my appreciation and also meet and connect with the youth in Kumasi and Sunyani.”

She added that, “the only way you can get to know a country is by being in contact with the youth, as they are the ones who will shape tomorrow.”

The French Ambassador, during her tour, also visited the chiefs and people of Begho in the Bono Region, where she was installed as the Nkosuahemaa (Development Queen) of the town, under the stool name ‘Nana Benneh III’. She donated stationery, footballs and other items to the people of Begho.

French Ambassador Anne Sophie-Avé (in Kente) installed as the Nkosuahemaa (Development Queen) of the Begho town in Bono

French Ambassador (in Kente), Anne Sophie-Avé showcases her traditional dancing skills after she was enstooled as ‘Nkosuohemaa’ in Begho

The personal manager of the Ambassador, DBJ, also added that the ambassador is getting ready for her next visit to other parts of Ghana.

In an interview, he said: “The love Her Excellency has for the Ghanaian youth is unbelievable. Driving 211km to meet the school children at Begho to donate items really proves the ambassador’s genuine support to the people of Ghana.”

Madam Anne Sophie Ave, with the Ghanaian name Akosua, also visited the Twene Amanfo Senior High School in Sunyani.

French Ambassador Anne Sophie-Avé interacts with authorities in Twene Amanfo Senior High School

French Ambassador Anne Sophie-Avé interacts with Twene Amanfo Senior High School students during visit

Additionally, the ambassador was also in Kumasi to meet the pro Vice-Chancellor of KNUST and the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS-KNUST) leaders. She was also honoured with a citation for her dedicated, loyal and faithful service to Ghana.

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS – KNUST) hereby recognises and expresses great appreciation for French Ambassador’s dedicated, loyal and faithful service to Ghana, most importantly, to Ghana students and KNUST to be precise.

She also had an interaction with her fans in Kumasi during the ‘Meet & Connect’ session and was equally pleased to meet the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II again.