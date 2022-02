A government Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle with registration number GV 2400-16 has fallen into the Odaw River at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, February 28, 2022, with the identity of the occupants yet to be known.

It is not clear where the vehicle was going but an eyewitness narrates the driver was going in reverse.

Meanwhile, all occupants have been rescued with the vehicle also towed.