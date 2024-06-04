General Manager of FC Samartex, Edmund Ackah, has expressed disappointment over Prosper Narteh Ogum’s reappointment as the head coach of Asante Kotoko.

In an interview, Ackah mentioned that Narteh Ogum was set to join Samartex and had already begun the recruitment process before the start of the season.

However, their plans were disrupted when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner of Asante Kotoko, requested Narteh Ogum to return to the club.

Ackah admitted that, this development was disheartening, but they had no choice but to move forward and find a new coach.

“Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum was to work with us. He did our recruitment and pre-season plan but a few days into his announcement, we got a call from His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” he told Nhyira FM,” Ackah told Nhyira FM.

“We were hurt but we did not have any option but to move on,” he added.

In the meantime, FC Samartex, now under the guidance of Nurudeen Amadu, has clinched the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title with two games remaining, following a 1-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars.

FC Samartex will next face Karela United in Matchday 33 before concluding their season with a home game against Accra Lions.