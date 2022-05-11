Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has hit hard at the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) following the increment of transport fares by 20 per cent.

The driver union claims the latest increment is due to high cost of spare parts and lubricants.

The commuters are feeling the impact of the unilateral increase described by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) as illegal.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, Chairman for Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Siaw Ampadu expressed shock at the conduct of the drivers.

He said the claim that, the increment is due to hikes in spare parts is false since they have not increased the price of goods in the last four year.

“These transport operators are only throwing dust into Ghanaians’ eyes. I must say that spare parts have not been increased and so this propaganda by these transport operators should not be entertained” Mr Ampadu said.

Meanwhile, the GRTCC said they will be meeting the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah to deliberate on a proposal for a fare increase.

The General Secretary of the Council, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah added that, the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.