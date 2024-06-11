The Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has reiterated his pledge to waive import duties on spare parts in the first two years of his leadership should he be voted as President in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Meeting with artisans at the Tamale Industrial area as part of his Northern Regional tour, the Movement for Change leader said the spare parts industry has collapsed due to high import duties.

As such, Mr Kyerematen believed that his policy would benefit consumers by making replacement parts more affordable.

“The work that you do depends on the availability of spare parts, but the cost of spare parts alone is keeping you out of business. And that is why I have made a commitment that if Alan becomes President by the grace of Allah, within the first two years, there will be no duties on spare parts,” he said on Tuesday.

The Movement for Change leader is in the Northern Region to kick start his regional tour with a series of meetings with various groups.

He said that even though the country is blessed with natural resources, little has been done to transform these resources into finished products

“Those of you who are into fabrication, you need metal sheets to fabricate the things that you produce. Ghana has bauxite, out of bauxite we can get aluminium. Ghana has iron, out of iron we can get steel, Ghana has oil and gas out of these we can get plastics.

“So if we can add value to bauxite, aluminium and iron, we can get all the raw materials you need for your work and this is what Alan is going to do for you,” he stated.

Mr. Kyerematen said the two major political parties have failed the masses, therefore, there was a need for a change.

He added that, it’s not true that an independent candidate can not win an election

“It will depend on you to make history and make Alan Kyerematen the first independent candidate to become president in Ghana,” he said.