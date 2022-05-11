Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson says politics in Ghana has become a family business.

According to her, incumbent governments shares the national cake for family friends and cronies.

Ms. Nelson made this assertion on Adom TV’s weekend entertainment show dubbed: Ahosepe Xtra with host Black I.

The actress who once led a demonstration against the erstwhile Mahama government over power crisis known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’ said she has lost hope.

“This country politics is family business. It’s a cycle and it will happen over and over again” she bemoaned.

Yvonne Nelson is currently promoting her latest movie, Fifty Fifty, which was produced by YN Productions.

Actors Majid Michel, Anthony Woode, and John Dumelo are A-list actors starring in the movie which is set to be premiered on May 21, 2022 at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

