Friday morning’s segment on Adom TV, ‘The People’s Cry’, was held at Abossey Okai near Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region.

The segment aimed at highlighting issues bothering on development of spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai.

They got the opportunity to pour out their frustrations, regarding the exorbitant taxes and fees on imports and the consistent rise of the dollar-cedi exchange.

This, according to them, has a direct effect on the prices of car parts, as things seem to get worse each day.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, insisted that the measures which were put in place by government were to ease the plight of citizens.

According to him, the effects of COVID-19 heavily impacted not only on Ghana’s economy but the world as whole.