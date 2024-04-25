Ghanaian gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor, has denied claims that she underwent weight loss surgery.

According to her, she will rather invest in her spiritual well-being and donate to the poor.

“I would rather invest in some poor orphans who need that GH¢50,000 because this body will die one day,” she said.

In an interview on Hitz FM, she clarified that while she acknowledges the potential benefits of procedures like weight loss surgeries for health reasons, she personally opts to prioritize her soul over her physical appearance.

“As an artiste who is always in the face of people, you want to appear nice. So, I did extensive reading about it, and I realised that sometimes these surgeries are recommended… So I wouldn’t say that I would do it,” she said.

“For me personally, if I have GH¢40,000 or GH¢50,000 to work on my body, I would invest in my soul, because this body will perish one day.

“No matter how slim and nicely carved your body is, it will be buried in the ground one day. The one that will not die is your soul. So, we spend much on looking good, and our soul looks really terrible,” she said.

“But you look okay, and you still decide to save GH¢50,000 plus to put your body in shape for people? That would not be an option for me” Mrs Donkor added.

