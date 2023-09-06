Coordinator of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team in the Greater Accra Region, Sylvester Tetteh has said though they are disappointed in Alan Kyeremanten’s decision to withdraw from the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), they respect his right to do so.

According to him, he was certain Mr. Kyerematen was the best bet for NPP to break the eight but his hopes has been dashed.

“It’s a difficult moment for us in the campaign team. Our wish was that Alan Kyerematen will lead our party and subsequently to become President of the Republic. But the most important thing is that we have life” he said in interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem.

Mr, Tetteh who is also the Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro constituency assured supporters that, Mr. Kyerematen will make his next move in Ghana’s politics known.

“The party is bigger than any individual. He [Alan] decides at what time to make his decision. He is the one we are supporting so if he makes a decision, who are we to reject it” he stressed.

This notwithstanding, Mr. Tetteh said they remain committed and loyal to the NPP.

“I and my colleagues, our loyalty is to the NPP and we shall continue to soldier on,” he added.

