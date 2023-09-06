A political science lecturer at Cape Coast University, Dr Jonathan Okyere, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of betraying the aspirations of former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

Dr. Okyere contends that, despite earlier indications that President Akufo-Addo would pass the leadership baton to Mr Kyerematen, he has disregarded those ambitions.

This perceived disregard has led to a challenging situation for Mr. Kyerematen, who was initially part of the establishment but later resigned from it.

Dr. Okyere expressed his criticism of President Akufo-Addo during an interview on Class FM, following Mr Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

Dr Okyere said he sees the withdrawal as a significant development, potentially posing challenges for the NPP in the future.

He argued that, one of Mr Kyerematen’s strengths was the perception that the President had betrayed him, particularly after indicating that he would hand over leadership to him for the 2024 general elections.

He highlighted the historical presence of an establishment candidate supported by the President in the NPP race.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has publicly stated that he has no preference for the presidential aspirants for the 2024 elections.

He emphasised his commitment to ensuring victory for the NPP and the selected flagbearer, with a focus on uniting the party to confront the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.

