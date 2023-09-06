A founding father of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has expressed his deep disappointment about Alan Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the party’s flagbearership race.

He described it as a regrettable turn of events for the NPP.

Mr. Kyerematen withdrew from the presidential race on September 5, 2023 citing among other things intimidation of his agents.

Reacting to this, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe blamed the seeming violence in NPP on the formation of party vigilante groups.

He said these militia groups had severely undermined the democratic principles that the party once held dear.